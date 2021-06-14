Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

