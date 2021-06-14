HC Wainwright Cuts Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $10.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OCGN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

