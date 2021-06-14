HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.69.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.