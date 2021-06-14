H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of H&E Equipment Services worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.