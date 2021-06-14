Head to Head Review: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) vs. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 20.61 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.39 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Ra Medical Systems -857.56% -151.70% -99.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light and is used as a tool in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

