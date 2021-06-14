Head-To-Head Survey: Unity Software (U) vs. Its Competitors

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Unity Software to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Unity Software alerts:

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Unity Software Competitors -40.05% -62.65% -3.53%

75.7% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million -$282.31 million -85.73 Unity Software Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.06

Unity Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unity Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Unity Software Competitors 2160 11334 21189 607 2.57

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $127.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Unity Software beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.