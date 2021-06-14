Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282,724 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $92,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $35.03. 43,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

