Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $181,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.79 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.