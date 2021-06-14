Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

