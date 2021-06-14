HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Hits $234,322.64

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $234,322.64 and $3.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00790417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07974347 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

