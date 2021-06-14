Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HENKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,317. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

