Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Raised by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 2.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.03. 38,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.