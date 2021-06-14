High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Achieves Market Cap of $12.25 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $566,487.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

