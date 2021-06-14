HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

POSCO stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12. POSCO has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $92.19.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.