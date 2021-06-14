HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

INDA stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47.

