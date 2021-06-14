HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.