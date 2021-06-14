HighTower Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

