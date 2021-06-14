HighTower Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.