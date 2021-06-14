HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

