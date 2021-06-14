HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

