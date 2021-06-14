HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

HAIL opened at $64.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

