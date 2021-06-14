Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £655.59 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch bought 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £655.59 ($856.53).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Andrew Sutch purchased 8,278 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £10,016.38 ($13,086.46).

SONG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 123.80 ($1.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,084,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.94. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

