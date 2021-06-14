Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys £13,290.55 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

HSX traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 793.40 ($10.37). 620,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,594. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 820.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

