Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY stock remained flat at $$12.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,845. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.