Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Monday. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $26.41.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.