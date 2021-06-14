H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after buying an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $21,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $26.19 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

