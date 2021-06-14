Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $56.82 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

