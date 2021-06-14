HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $519.68 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.