Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HGEN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP lifted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

