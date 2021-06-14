HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.63. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.