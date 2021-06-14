IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $37.80

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $36.03. IDT shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1,667 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.