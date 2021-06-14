iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

IHRT stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

