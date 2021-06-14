ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 72.2% in May

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

