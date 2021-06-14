Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PI. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of PI opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

