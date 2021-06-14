Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBTX. Truist raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 136,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,129. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.