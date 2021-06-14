INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

