Industrial Alliance Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Industrial Alliance Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$2.60 target price on the stock.

OSIIF has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS OSIIF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.