Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

