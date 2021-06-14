Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $662,379.49

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 63.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $662,379.49 and $2,518.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

