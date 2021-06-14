Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several brokerages have commented on INO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of INO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,941 shares of company stock worth $1,304,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

