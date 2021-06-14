InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.00

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 259597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$66.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.23.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

