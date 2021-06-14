Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

