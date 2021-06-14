Insider Selling: Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Sells £395,432.10 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Shares of BLV opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.92. Belvoir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of £86.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

