Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Sells $178,016.40 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BFST opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.