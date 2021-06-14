Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$361,050.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,498.60.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$144.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$146.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

