Insider Selling: Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Sells $14,410.00 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $14,410.00.
CBDS opened at $0.54 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.
About Cannabis Sativa
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.