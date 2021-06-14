Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $226,980.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.