Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $420,043.36 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64.

CURO opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

