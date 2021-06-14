Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells $19,916,800.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.66 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

