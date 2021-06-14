Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $261.23. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

